Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Announces Earnings Results

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $147.83 million, a PE ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 1.71. Usio has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

In other Usio news, Director Michael R. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $49,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $32,267.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,415 shares of company stock worth $424,907. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Usio stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Usio worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

