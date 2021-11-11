Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after acquiring an additional 578,848 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,068,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,959,000 after acquiring an additional 391,897 shares during the last quarter.

VUG opened at $315.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $235.10 and a 52 week high of $323.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

