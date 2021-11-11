Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 4.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,775,000 after acquiring an additional 252,618 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.27. 6,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,005. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $85.70 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

