Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Cut by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.2% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517,357 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period.

BND traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $85.30. 22,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677,692. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average is $85.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

