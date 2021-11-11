VAULT (VAULT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,198.00

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. VAULT has a market cap of $3.35 million and $1,198.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can now be bought for $6.95 or 0.00010701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VAULT has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00074212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00074700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00097358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,703.30 or 0.07243840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,042.97 or 1.00176636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00020294 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,598 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

