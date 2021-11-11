Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PCVX traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,069. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 13,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $310,696.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,499,869.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,533 shares of company stock worth $1,473,325 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.