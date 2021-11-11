VeChain (VET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $712.73 Million

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $10.57 billion and $712.73 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeChain has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

