Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 11th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 33.6% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $652.85 million and $14.92 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001255 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001063 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

