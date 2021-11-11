Venus (XVS) Price Tops $25.64 on Major Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 11th. Over the last week, Venus has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $294.04 million and $22.41 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.64 or 0.00039555 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,467,713 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

