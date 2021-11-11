Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Releases Earnings Results

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VERA traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.01. 2,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,837. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.37. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

