Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Releases Earnings Results

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ VERA traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.01. 2,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,837. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.37. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Vera Therapeutics Company Profile
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
