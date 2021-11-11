Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $3,454,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,860 shares of company stock valued at $489,595,748 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,943.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,842.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,663.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,020.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

