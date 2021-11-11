Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 4,440 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 382,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,263,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,538 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,115,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,393,000 after acquiring an additional 645,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter.

EFV opened at $51.91 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

