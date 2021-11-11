Verge Trading 27.3% Higher This Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $494.77 million and $102.63 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.53 or 0.00404992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000396 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,485,068,038 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

