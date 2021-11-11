Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 171,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135,028 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 11.1% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 478,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,803,000 after acquiring an additional 47,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $2,211,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $217.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

