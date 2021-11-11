Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VERV stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,015. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

VERV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

