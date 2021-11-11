Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Acquired by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,062 shares during the period. Viasat makes up approximately 2.7% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of Viasat worth $30,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 376.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Viasat during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSAT. Raymond James lowered Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

VSAT stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.58. 1,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 116.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 122.55 and a beta of 1.11. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.51.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

