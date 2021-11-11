Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Position Raised by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 446.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,444 shares during the quarter. Vipshop accounts for 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 27,735 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,412,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 449,294 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $930,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,628.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 564,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,846,000 after purchasing an additional 531,514 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.31. 104,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,014,911. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $46.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. New Street Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

