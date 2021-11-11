Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Announces Earnings Results

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE VPG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.58. 744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,300. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $512.07 million, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.16.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vishay Precision Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Vishay Precision Group worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.