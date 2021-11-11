Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Announces Earnings Results

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE VPG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.58. 744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,300. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $512.07 million, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.16.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.
Vishay Precision Group Company Profile
Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.
