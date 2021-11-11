Visor.Finance (VISR) One Day Volume Tops $1.29 Million

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Visor.Finance coin can now be bought for about $2.47 or 0.00003807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Visor.Finance has a total market cap of $75.25 million and $1.29 million worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Visor.Finance has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00053287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.29 or 0.00227330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00091514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Visor.Finance Profile

Visor.Finance (CRYPTO:VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,505,900 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Visor.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Visor.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Visor.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

