Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Trading Down 1.6%

Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 91,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 108,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

About Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

