VMware (NYSE:VMW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $123.78

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $123.78 and last traded at $124.41, with a volume of 55316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.95.

A number of research firms have commented on VMW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Get VMware alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.26.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in VMware by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,597 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in VMware by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 128,372 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in VMware by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,078 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.