Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:VOR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.76. 62,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,304. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 112,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Vor Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

