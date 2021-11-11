Voyager Token Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $765.69 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00004230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00053520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00226392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00091868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

