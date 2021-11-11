Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock Price Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s stock price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $40.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vroom traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.54. 62,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,374,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRM. Piper Sandler lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.92.

Get Vroom alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,772 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 50,043.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,320 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,358,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 331.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,454 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Vroom Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.