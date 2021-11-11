W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of W. R. Berkley worth $11,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,396,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,216,000 after purchasing an additional 472,361 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 843.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 326,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after acquiring an additional 292,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,193,000 after acquiring an additional 291,659 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,052,000 after acquiring an additional 273,912 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,528,000 after acquiring an additional 236,701 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRB opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

