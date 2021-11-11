Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 84,800 Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 84,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Passage Bio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Passage Bio by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Passage Bio by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

PASG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

NASDAQ PASG opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.46. Passage Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

