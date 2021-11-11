Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WRTBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock remained flat at $$2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

