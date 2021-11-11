Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.00

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WASH shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.26%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $816,200. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

