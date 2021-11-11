Waves Enterprise Reaches Market Cap of $18.61 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $18.61 million and $414,396.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00072281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00073604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00097243 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,737.18 or 0.07311561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,814.60 or 1.00037522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020194 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.