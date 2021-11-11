Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bechtle (BC8)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bechtle (ETR: BC8) recently:

11/11/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/26/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/26/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/25/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €59.34 ($69.81) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/25/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/14/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/13/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/8/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/21/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bechtle stock traded down €0.52 ($0.61) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €68.62 ($80.73). 232,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €62.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €117.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion and a PE ratio of 39.97. Bechtle AG has a one year low of €49.13 ($57.80) and a one year high of €69.30 ($81.53).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

