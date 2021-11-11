Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New $5 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PayPal by 35.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

PYPL stock opened at $204.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $240.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.54 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.48 and a 200-day moving average of $269.58.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

