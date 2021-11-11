WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

WLYYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised WELL Health Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised WELL Health Technologies to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WLYYF traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,532. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.