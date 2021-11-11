Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $287.45 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 227,204 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.36% of Cigna worth $287,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.90.

Shares of CI opened at $217.84 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.01 and its 200 day moving average is $227.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

