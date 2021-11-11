Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198,020 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.38% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $254,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $935,000.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,413 shares of company stock valued at $13,477,911. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $246.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.62. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.84 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

