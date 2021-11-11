Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 84,928 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.52% of Lululemon Athletica worth $249,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $457.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $421.77 and a 200 day moving average of $382.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $478.66.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.60.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

