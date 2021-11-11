Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Position Boosted by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,808,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 587,825 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up about 6.8% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.43% of Welltower worth $150,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,514,975,000 after purchasing an additional 462,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,710,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,309,000 after purchasing an additional 520,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,360,000 after purchasing an additional 486,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,257,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,807,000 after purchasing an additional 187,373 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.95.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,870. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day moving average is $82.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 83.66, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

