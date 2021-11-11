Widercoin (WDR) Hits Market Cap of $82,852.16

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Widercoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Widercoin has a market cap of $82,852.16 and approximately $6,474.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00074202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00074152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00097135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,700.46 or 0.07251560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,504.22 or 0.99512911 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00020305 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

