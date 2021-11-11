Wilder World (WILD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.79 Million

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Wilder World has a market cap of $291.17 million and approximately $9.79 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.95 or 0.00006054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00054461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00226332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00092412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.