William Blair Comments on CarLotz, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarLotz in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.74). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CarLotz’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LOTZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

LOTZ opened at $3.73 on Thursday. CarLotz has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 215.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 29,252 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 245.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 37.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,893,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after buying an additional 1,342,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

