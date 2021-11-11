William Blair Weighs in on Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) – William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Minerva Neurosciences in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.96). William Blair also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NERV stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $58.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 81,904 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,082,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 333,438 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 722,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.