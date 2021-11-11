Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,727 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,272 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Wintrust Financial worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTFC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after acquiring an additional 214,006 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 414,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,352,000 after acquiring an additional 168,239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 464,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after buying an additional 160,468 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,433,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.52. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $94.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

