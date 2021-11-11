Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,275 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.26% of Wintrust Financial worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,498.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

