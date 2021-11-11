Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%.

Shares of WTT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 37,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,805. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

