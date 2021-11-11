WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD) Shares Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $22.33. 125,744 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 47,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.