Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.050-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 627,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.84. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.97.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

WWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,631 shares of company stock valued at $96,632. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 132.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 270,183 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Wolverine World Wide worth $15,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.