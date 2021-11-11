Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,235 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $146.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Truist upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $496,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,175 shares of company stock valued at $47,997,070 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

