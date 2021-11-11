Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Tops $8.74 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.74 or 0.00013468 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $573,733.22 and $2,774.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00073497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00073679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00097230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,704.04 or 0.07244862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,146.84 or 1.00335078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020148 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

