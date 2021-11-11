WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Increased to C$178.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$158.00 to C$178.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSPOF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Shares of WSP Global stock traded up $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $141.00. The stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $141.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.11.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

