WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT Raised to C$190.00 at CIBC

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$180.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of WSP Global stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.00. 677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.11. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $141.06.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.