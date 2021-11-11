Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Shares Down 6.4%

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) shares dropped 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 56,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 56,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56.

About Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN)

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc is a nutraceutical biotechnology company. It focuses on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD) and mushrooms based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso and Handcrafted Delights brands.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Wuhan General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wuhan General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.